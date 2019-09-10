Mailman wanted after allegedly faking armed robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL)–The Lagrange Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Newnan mail carrier after he allegedly faked an armed robbery attempt against himself.

Lagrange Police say their investigation began on August 28, when they were called out to 103 Woodchase Drive at 2:20 p.m. by mail carrier Thomas Cook of Newnan. According to investigators, Cook told them a man had attempted to rob him while he was delivering mail at the home.

Investigators say Cook described his alleged assailant as a white male wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. Cook told investigators the man was standing at the end of the driveway on Woodchase Drive armed with a knife. He demanded Cook leave his vehicle so he could take packages from it. Cook told investigators at this point he drove off without complying with the man but was cut on his arm in the process.

Police say they brought in the department’s K-9 unit in an attempt to track the alleged assailant but the dogs could not pick up a trail for the man. Police also say they thoroughly examined the area where the incident allegedly happened but weren’t able to turn up any information.

Investigators say they worked with the Unites States Postal Inspection Service on the case. They say Cook eventually admitted that the robbery attempt never happened and he fabricated the entire event. Cook is wanted on charges of filing a False report of a crime and False statements and writings.

Lagrange Police are asking anyone with any information to call the Lagrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.