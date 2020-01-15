Main building collapses in Keller’s Flea Market fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews extinguished a major fire at the Coastal Empire’s largest flea market Tuesday afternoon.

The iconic Keller’s Flea Market cow still stands, but Chatham Emergency Services COO Phil Koster said part of the main building at Keller’s Flea Market collapsed on itself during the blaze.

He said there are no reports of injuries or of anyone being inside during the fire, as the flea market is closed on weekdays.

Traffic surrounding the business on 5901 Ogeechee Road was impacted for several hours. Officers with the Chatham County Police Department were on scene directing traffic at Highway 17 and the Highway 204 on-ramp.

One driver captured video of the blaze just before police began closing down some traffic in the area.

Firefighters from Savannah, Pooler, Garden City and Chatham County all responded and helped extinguish the fire. Crews also remained on scene after the blaze was out to monitor for hot spots.

News 3 spoke with one vendor who said it was devastating to watch.

“Everything is gone, the entire building is gone,” said Will Humehries.

“I lost some furniture, some antiques, I lost some clothes. A little bit of jewelry,” he said. “But I lost a lot less than some other vendors lost.”

Via Josh Miller

Via Josh Miller

Via Josh Miller





Via Jamie Mathews Heustess

Humehries says Keller’s is home to more than 400 vendors — some of whom have been around for decades.

“Everybody’s close-knit, so that’s a blessing when something like this happens,” he said.

Humehries said many of the items lost are one of a kind and irreplaceable. But he said it’s this type of close-knit, family environment they’ve created that leaves him hopeful they will rebuild.

Keller’s Flea Market posted on their Facebook page thanking the community for “the outpouring of concern and support.

“We are working closely with the local fire department to gather information and will provide an update tomorrow as we assess the situation,” the post reads.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.