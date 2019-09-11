Maine man sentenced to 58 years in prison for raping and murdering former classmate

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) – A man convicted of raping and killing a former high school classmate in Maine has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Jalique Keene was captured on surveillance video carrying the woman over his shoulder as she kicked her legs and later carrying her lifeless body to the woods, where she was found last year. The 22-year-old Keene was sentenced Wednesday in Superior Court in Ellsworth.

Keene and 19-year-old Mikaela Conley knew each other from Mount Desert Island High School. She was killed after giving him a ride from Boston Logan International Airport on May 31, 2018.

Keene testified that the two fought after having consensual sex.

During the trial prosecutors described the violent beating and strangling Keene inflicted on Conley before raping her. Prosecutors told the judge at Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth that the way Keene killed Conley demonstrated a total lack of respect for life.

Conley’s stepfather told the judge Wednesday Keene started off as Conley’s friend, but turned out to be a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”