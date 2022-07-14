FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) –– Thursday morning at Fort Benning an old commander bid his farewells and a new commanding general took the reins of the Army’s top training post.

Maj. Gen. Pat Donahoe relinquished his command to Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard.

The ceremony was scheduled outside on the parade field, but because of the rain it was condensed and moved indoors.

Donahoe, an Armor officer, has been at the helm of the Maneuver Center of Excellence for two years.

Buzzard, an Infantryman, brings an impressive resume to Fort Benning. A West Point graduate and former commandant of his alma mater, he has commanded at all levels of the Army. And was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Buzzard served as the army military aide to two presidents — George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Early in his career, Buzzard served several stints at Fort Benning.

“It’s awesome to come back,” Buzzard said. “We got great memories. It’s been 25 years since we have been here. I was a captain living on Zuckerman Avenue. I ran by it the other day. We really enjoyed our time here. Our oldest daughter was an infant then. Grandparents got to come. We just had a really great experience, great friendships we made with peers when I was here. So, it really is great to be back.”

In addition to graduating from West Point, Maj. Gen. Buzzard received a Master of Public Administration degree from the Harvard Kennedy School and a master’s degree in military science from the Marine Corps University.