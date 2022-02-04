Major changes coming to ALEA Driver’s License Offices, all locations temporarily closing in April

ALABAMA – Long waits may soon be a thing of the past at the ALEA Driver’s License offices.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Friday that a new system will roll out in April. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS) will be an overhaul of the current system that’s been in place for two decades.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service. I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.” Gov. Kay Ivey

One major highlight of the new system – first-time applicants will be able to fill out their information online before visiting a driver’s license office.

“ALEA’s Driver License Division has worked diligently at the direction of Chief Jonathan Archer to meticulously improve technology and processes at every level within the new system. LEADS will streamline and speed up the process, benefiting both customers and personnel. We want everyone to recognize that when LEADS makes its debut in spring of 2022, it will not only bring about changes to the division, but all county offices that issue driver licenses will be affected as well.” Col. Jimmy Helms, ALEA Director of Public Safety

In order to install the new system, ALEA Driver’s License offices will temporarily close on Monday, April 18. Those offices are planned to reopen on Tuesday, April 26. County Offices will remain open during the switchover, but will only be handling revenue and probate services during that time.

The new system will bring new hardware and consolidate tremendous amounts of data received since 1970 into one, modern system. Other improvements will enable several online services for Yellowhammers statewide:

Address updates

Pay and reinstate licenses

Upload federal Department of Transportation medical cards

View Transporatiton Security Administration Hazmat background checks

Issue duplicate licenses to eligible forign nationals

Further information and project updates on the new driver’s license system will be published on the ALEA website.