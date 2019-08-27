Major roadway shuts down due to anhydrous ammonia gas leak

Columbus Fire and EMS are asking drivers to avoid parts of Talbotton Road. Firefighters were called to the scene at Buck Ice and Coal Company about a gas leak.

“We’ve had a unit on here since Saturday. We came in this morning at 8 o’ clock and we’ve been here ever since,” said Kevin Alford, Columbus Fire & EMS Ladder 6 Captain.

Columbus Police blocked off roadway intersections, directing drivers to take an alternate route. Crews determined an anhydrous ammonia gas leak broke out in one of the cooling rooms.

“One of the drivers from what I understand came in to load up a truck and noticed the smell of the ammonia. We got all of the valves shut off and now we’re just trying to ventilate the building and get all of the ammonia out of the building,” said Alford.

The pungent smell still lingers in the air as first responders continue to monitor this scene. Alford says these last 48 hours have been difficult. but now crews are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We now have a clean-up crew coming in to mitigate the scene, but Columbus Fire and EMS is going to remain on scene until they get here and get everything taken care of,” said Alford.

Alford says there were no injuries reported and crews should start the clean-up process sometime tonight.