NEW YORK (AP) – Major U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street, a shaky start to the week for the market after the S&P notched its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Losses in consumer goods makers, utilities and industrial stocks outweighed gains in banks and elsewhere in the market.

Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

The Dow lost 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787. The S&P fell 4 points and the Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.