Make a plan to early in-person vote for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs; Muscogee County sites, times here

Voting in the crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs starts bright and early Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020. If you live in Muscogee County, you will have plenty of options to vote early.

Long lines and hours-long waits to vote marred the first few days of advance voting back in October.

Chairs that were used then are still outside the City Services Center. Muscogee County Director of Elections Nancy Boren is hoping they won’t be needed this go-round.

“If you divide the county, we have a site on the west side, the east side, midtown, south Columbus, and north Columbus,” Boren said.

In the General Election, only the City Services Center was open the first four days of early voting. There will be five sites open for the Jan. 5 runoffs between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff; and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock.

There is also a Georgia Public Service Commission seat on the ballot.

All of the sites will operate the same days and the same hours.

Voting starts Monday morning at 7. Voting will run for 10 consecutive days, take four days off for Christmas, then resume December 28th until New Year’s Eve.

Here’s where you can vote:

City Services Center in Midtown.

Columbus Convention & Trade Center downtown along the river

Psalmond Road Recreation Center in northeast Columbus;

Columbus Technical College Student Center in north Columbus;

And Shirley Winston Recreation Center in south Columbus.

“It should be an easy drive for anyone who wants to vote early at any one of the advance sites,” Boren said.

For the November election, about half of the 81,000 voters who cast ballots in Muscogee County, voted early in-person.

This time?

“I do anticipate that number will be comparable to the November 3rd General Election,” Boren said. “A lot of people will want to vote early. Before the holidays, before Christmas, before New Year’s.”

If you have been watching the campaign commercials there is literally one thing the Republicans and Democrats agree on.

Both sides are urging their voters to have a plan to get to the polls early.

Regardless of your assigned Election Day voting precinct, during advance voting, you can vote at any of the five locations.