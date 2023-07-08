Columbus, GA (WRBL)-Columbus, GA has quickly become a Triathlon Mecca. It is home to long-distance triathlons, sprints, Olympics, duathlons, adventure races, and off-road duathlons. The 4-6ft down river swims, fast and flat bike course, and the flat and scenic run course appeal to both the beginner and advanced triathlete.

Triathlons, especially Sprint races should be FUN. Start your experience with a water slide into the river (not required) and finish it up with a water slide and splash pad at the finish line.

Not a big swimmer, but still want to get wet? Join the Chattahoochee Challenge Sprint Triathlon Floatie Division with a 500m float (bring your best floaties), 12-mile bike, and 5k run. Awards will be given to the top 3 floaties.

Saturday’s race brought nearly 300 athletes from all over the U.S., including Haiti.

