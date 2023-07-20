AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – In a refreshing display of compassion and kindness, a third-grade boy from Auburn, Barrett Smith, proves age is no barrier to making a significant impact on the community.

You can call his effort, LemonAID. Barrett set up a small lemonade stand in his neighborhood this July. In the sweltering Alabama heat, he charged $1 for a cup of the cool, sweet beverage. The young philanthropist aimed to quench the thirst of neighbors while raising money for a cause close to his heart.

“It was a pretty hot day, so I thought it’d be a good time to do it. I thought I would have more customers than I did, but at least I got some money,” Barrett shared, enthusiasm evident in his voice. When asked about his decision on what to do with the earnings, Barrett’s response was heartening. “I donated it to the food bank,” he said.

Barrett’s mother, Kelley Smith, mentioned initially, Barrett felt a bit disappointed to have only raised $25. However, his actions inspired others to contribute as well, amplifying the impact of his efforts. The Food Bank of East Alabama appreciated Barrett’s generosity and showed him how far his money could go. The organization is phenomenal at stretching a dollar.

“So I raised $25, and I added five dollars of my own money to get $30, then my parents matched that to get $60, then my grandparents matched it to get $90, the other grandparents gave me $10, so then I had $100. They say one dollar can get seven meals, so $100 can get 700 meals. It felt good,” he added with a heartwarming grin.

Barrett’s philanthropic spirit doesn’t stop there.

“I was thinking we could do a garage sale and donate the money we got to a Children’s Hospital,” he said, already planning his next endeavor to help those in need.

His mother, Kelley, couldn’t be prouder of her son. “Yeah, he’s a great kid. We tell people all the time he kind of came into the world like that. He’s always had a very tender, sweet heart,” she said.

Barrett’s LemonAID stand has is a nice reminder to everyone of how a little effort and a lot of heart can make a monumental difference.

Well done, young man. Well done.