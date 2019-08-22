Man accused of 2017 murder on Rigdon Road appears in court

A Columbus man accused of murder in 2017 on Rigdon Road made his appearance in Recorders Court.

This morning 34-year-old Kendrick Washington pled not guilty to killing 34-year-old Brandon Scott.

Homicide detective says they interviewed multiple witnesses in the case.

The witnesses place Washington at the scene and in a Crown Victoria, which happens to be the getaway car.

Surveillance footage from a residence captured the entire incident.

DNA from inside the getaway car was obtained by detectives.

Attorney Anthony Johnson, representing Washington says the evidence presented is not valid.

“There’s a lot of reasons of why a persons DNA could be in a car there’s no time stamp so there’s nothing to show that was there a year ago or 6 months ago along those lines so they are leading in some sort of fashion magically now it’s through touch DNA,” says Anthony Johnson, Attorney at Law.

The case is bound to Superior Court. No bond was set.