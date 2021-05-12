 

Man accused of buying $58K SUV with stolen ID, posing for photo at dealership

Nexstar Media Wire

(Kansas City Missouri Police Dept.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) – Police had a good lead after they say a man stole someone’s identity to purchase a brand new Ford Explorer – a photo of the suspect posing next to the vehicle at the Kansas City, Missouri dealership where he bought it.

Police shared a photo of the unidentified suspect in the Stolen KC, a Facebook group for broadcasting local thefts, saying that they were investigating the July, 2020 crime and asked for help identifying the man.

It took just a few hours for officers to make a break in the case, nearly 10 months after the purchase from Thoroughbred Ford.

“Thank you so much, we have already identified the suspect!” Kansas City police wrote. “Turns out he is in custody already on the Kansas side on different charges.”

Police did not reply to requests for more information on what charges he faces.

Kansas City police officials said they have turned over the case to local prosecutors.

