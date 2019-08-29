Man accused of fatally stabbing brother appears in court

The Columbus man who’s accused of stabbing his brother made his appearance in Recorders Court.

This morning 36-year-old Kenneth Jernigan pled not guilty to killing his triplet brother 36-year-old Kevin Jernigan.

Police responded to a call on the 2700 block of King Street early Tuesday morning.

Detectives found the victim, Kevin, dead at the scene from a stab wound to the chest. The Homicide unit found a kitchen knife as the murder weapon.

Detectives say Kenneth admitted to stabbing his brother but said it was an accident.

Fingerprints were found on the scene and are currently being tested.

The motive is left undetermined. The case is bound to Superior Court.