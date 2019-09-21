Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Russell County

News
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected murdered-suicide is under investigation by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Taylor tells News 3 the incident happened sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning on Highway 80 just past Huguley Road.

“It appears as though a murder suicide has claimed the lives of a man and woman. The couple apparently lived together and the man allegedly shot her and then shot himself,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 2:40 Saturday afternoon and remain on the scene conducting their investigation.

Names are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss