Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Russell County

RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected murdered-suicide is under investigation by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Taylor tells News 3 the incident happened sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning on Highway 80 just past Huguley Road.

“It appears as though a murder suicide has claimed the lives of a man and woman. The couple apparently lived together and the man allegedly shot her and then shot himself,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 2:40 Saturday afternoon and remain on the scene conducting their investigation.

Names are not being released at this time.