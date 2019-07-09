Man arrested after allegedly taking videos of woman changing clothes at gym

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department in Birmingham, Alabama has arrested a man after he was accused of recording women changing clothes in a gym locker room.

Brandon Michael Aldridge, 32, was charged with 13 counts of aggravated criminal surveillance for an incident at 24e Fitness back in May.

According to a police report, one victim was changing in the locker room and noticed an unknown object in the reflection of a mirror. Three days later, the same woman saw a phone recording her over the partition of a changing stall.

After the woman came forward to the gym staff, more victims and Aldridge were identified. Detectives then analyzed the evidence and contacted the victims.

Eight victims are believed to have been recorded by Aldridge from as far back as April 2019. Some of which were recorded multiple times.

Seven of the women elected to press charges against Aldridge.

According to police, Aldridge turned himself into the Hoover City Jail Monday and was released after posting his $13,000 bond.

No other information has been released. If you have any other information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Detective Drew Mims at (205) 739-7274.