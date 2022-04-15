VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is facing murder charges in a deadly shooting that killed a 31-year-old Valley man.

Friday, April 15th, at approximately 2:44 P.M., officers of the Valley Police Department and EAFD EMS were called to the 200 block of Martin Luther King Drive about a person being shot.

“Upon arrival, officers found that Jarez Cytril Ricks, 31 years old of Valley, had been shot twice in the upper chest. Ricks was transported from the scene to EAMC Lanier emergency room where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

As officers and EMS were tending to Ricks, other officers took Christopher Avantae Summers, 32 years old of Valley, into custody.

“Summers admitted that he had shot Ricks. Summers was brought to the Valley Police Department where he was formally interviewed. Summers was then charged with Murder and transported to the Chambers County Detention Center where he will be afforded a bond hearing,” said Chief Reynolds.

As of this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown. Valley Investigators recovered two handguns as well as several spent shell casings at the scene. Several witness statements were taken from bystanders in the area.

Ricks will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for autopsy.

This is still an active case and we urge anyone that may have information concerning this murder to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or 334-215-STOP, or on their web site www.215stop.com.