COLUMBUS, GA- A man is in custody after a standoff on Andrea Drive in Columbus.

Police say it started just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon. At least 10 police cars were on scene.

Investigators say they were trying to arrest a man on 15 outstanding warrants, but he would not come out of the East Columbus home.

Sergeant Hill with the Columbus Police Department said a stolen car from last weekend was recovered.

News 3 is working to learn more information about the investigation.