Man arrested for defecating in front of Phenix City golf pro shop

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are thanking the community for their help in locating a man who was caught on video pooping in public at a local golf course after hours.

“On January 14, 2020 the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division arrested Garth Allen Brown on outstanding warrants for Trespassing 3rd degree and Public Lewdness. Brown was caught on video surveillance at Lakewood Golf Course on January 4, 2020 at 9:30 PM after the golf course had closed defecating next to the entrance to the pro shop,” said Lt. Skip Lassiter Jr.

The Phenix City Police Department would like to thank the public for their overwhelming response in helping to identify Brown as the offender.