Man arrested for walking into Missouri Walmart armored & armed

(CBS)- Springfield, Missouri, police say they arrested an armed man after he walked into a Walmart store dressed in body armor and military-style clothing.

The man, believed to be in his twenties, sent terrified shoppers running from the Walmart neighborhood market Thursday afternoon.

“He was compliant with us, but his intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here. But he’s lucky he’s alive still to be honest,” said Lt. Mike Lucas, of the Springfield Police Department.

An off-duty firefighter held the suspect, whose name has not been released, until police arrived and took him into custody.

