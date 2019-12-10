Man arrested on multiple charges of sex crimes against a child

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man wanted on multiple charges of sex crimes against a child.

On Tuesday, the US Marshall Service took Jermaine Antonio Alexander, age 35, into custody on outstanding warrants.

Alexander is charged with two counts of Felony Sodomy, two counts of Felony Statutory Rape, Felony Child Molestation, Felony Aggravated Child Molestation, two counts Felony Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention, and two counts of Felony Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

Alexander is schedules to be in Recorder’s Court on Dec. 13 at 9:00 a.m.