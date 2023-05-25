TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Talbot County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has arrested a man on theft charges in Talbot County.

According to the TCSO, Patrol Deputies were dispatched to Victory Foodmart on Columbus Highway after an alarm call on May 13. Investigators determined that the person(s) did not make entry into the store because the alarm system was active with no power.

TCSO states surveillance video showed two individuals cutting electricity and attempting to bust the window set the alarm off. It caused them to flee toward the Dollar General. Investigators saw individuals park a U-Haul there, leave the parking lot and drive back towards Columbus.

Investigators say there was a U-Haul tag discovered upon retrieving videos of other incidents occurring in Troup and Harris counties. After the investigation, the U-Haul was found in Columbus on May 15 by Harris County Deputies. In turn, Kaminski Robinson was taken into custody.

TCSO says Robinson is charged in Harris County for a list of offenses and charged in Talbot County for criminal damage to property, theft by taking and criminal attempt.