MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Monday morning after he attempted to enter the state docks with a gun, according to officials with the Alabama Port Authority.

Ibrahin Ruiz, 66, was arrested by Port Authority police. Officials said Ruiz was arrested after his truck was searched when he tried to enter the state docks.

It is illegal to enter the port with a gun, even if you have a pistol permit.

“As part of routine security operations in coordination with Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol, the Alabama State Port Authority Police Department this morning discovered a firearm, which led to the arrest of one individual,” said Maggie Oliver, vice president of communications and federal authority with Alabama Port Authority.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: