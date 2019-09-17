Man brings an “emotional support clown” to his firing

A New Zealand man facing redundancy brought a touch of color – and some balloon animals – to the meeting where he was let go.

According to accounts in New Zealand media, Josh Thompson suspected he was facing the axe at the advertising agency where he worked, so on being told he could bring a “support person,” he enlisted the services of a professional clown.

The New Zealand Herald reports that Joe the Clown made balloon animals as Thompson was told he was being let go and mimed crying. The story has made headlines worldwide and Thompson has already got a new job in Auckland, so he’s the last one laughing.