Man charged, accused of stealing woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach; bond set at nearly $75K

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after he allegedly stole a woman’s wallet in Myrtle Beach.
Christopher Jamar Bellamy, 28, is charged with common law robbery and resisting arrest, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and remains in the center pending a $75,464 bond.
Arrest warrants from the Myrtle Beach Police Department allege that Bellamy “struck the victim multiple times in the head and gained control of her wallet.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘This is awesome!’ Super Bowl Experience gives NFL fans real-life taste of the action
- Video: Bald eagle crashes into windshield of 18-wheeler on Connecticut highway
- Here’s what undecided Iowans think of the Democratic Presidential candidates
- Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study says
- Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference