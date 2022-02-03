Man charged after pointing gun, firing at police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was charged with attempted murder after pointing a gun and firing at a Huntsville police officer last month.

According to Huntsville Police, officers responded to a domestic call on Hal Street on Monday, January 10. After approaching the home, officers say 79-year-old James Burleson pointed a pistol at an officer and fired in that direction.

Police say a perimeter was set up and Burleson was taken into custody without incident. No officers were injured.

Burleson was charged with second degree domestic violence and a count of reckless endangerment. The reckless endangerment charge was later upgraded to attempted murder.

