Columbus Police have charged a man with the murder of his mother on October 1.

18-year-old Caron Giles is accused of killing Lachasta Giles, who is the suspect’s mother.

According to Major J.D. Hawk of the Columbus Police, Giles went down to talk to police and was booked shortly after.

His preliminary court hearing will be soon.

