Man charged in September Riverwalk sexual assault waives Recorder’s Court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the Riverwalk in September waived his Recorder’s Court appearance Wednesday morning.

Shaquille Tyree Smith has been charged with Rape, Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Obstruction of a 911 Call, and Terroristic Threats in connection to an incident that happened on Sept. 24, 2021, on the Riverwalk near the Civic Center.

Police say a woman was raped while she was running on the Riverwalk.

Detective Sonny Wiseman told the court the victim was running on the Riverwalk, south of the Civic Center, when she approached a light post. Detective Wiseman said the suspect, Smith, grabbed the victim from behind and tried to take her cell phone. The victim began pushing the emergency button on her iPhone while Smith pushed her into the woods and forced her to the ground.

Detective Wiseman told the court graphic details of the violent sexual assault that left the victim injured. Detective Wiseman said the victim was afraid to fight back because she thought Smith would smash her head into the ground. Detective Wiseman stated a witness saw what was going on and asked Shaquille Tyree Smith what he was doing, the witness said Smith threatened to kill him before running off.

Detective Wiseman told Judge Julius Hunter the Columbus Police Department provided the victim with a line-up of suspects and she was able to identify Smith as the person who pushed her into the woods and raped her. After being identified by the victim, Smith was arrested at an apartment complex in Phenix City a few days later by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arrest, Detective Wiseman said Smith was extradited to Muscogee County and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Detective Wiseman said during an interview that Smith said he was only trying to rob the victim of her phone. Smith also told the Detective he grabbed the victim from behind and pushed her into the woods. The Detective told the court Smith said he struck the victim three times in the face and they wrestled on the ground before he ran off with her phone.

No bond was set and the case was sent to Superior Court. Smith was issued a no-contact order against the victim.