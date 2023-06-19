UPDATE (1:48 p.m.): The three people killed in the wreck Sunday have been identified. Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter Margaret, 19, from Pelham, Ala. were in the black pickup truck and were pronounced dead on the scene. Driver of the GMC Yukon from Trussville, Ala., Daryl Speegle, 64, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a crash Sunday that left three people dead.

David Colburn, 60, has been charged with driving under the influence and three counts of manslaughter. According to officials with the Robertsdale Police Department, Colburn was driving a black Trailblazer south on the Baldwin Beach Express when he rear-ended a black pickup. Police say this caused the truck to cross the median into northbound traffic and hit a white GMC Yukon.

The truck had five people in it at the time of the crash – two adults and three children. The Yukon had a man and woman inside. The woman in the Yukon and the driver of the pickup were critically injured in the crash. Two children in the pickup were also injured. Three people have died as a result of the crash.

Colburn was given a $50 thousand bond for each count of manslaughter and a $10 thousand bond for the DUI charge.