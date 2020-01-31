Man charged with murder from 32nd Avenue appears in Recorder’s Court

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A man facing a murder charge in connection with the killing of a Columbus 13-year-old appeared in Recorder’s Court today.

18-year-old Jaquayvius Jones pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jamareion Davis.

On the night of January 17th, Columbus police responded to a shooting on 32nd Avenue.

Homicide Detective Matt Sitler told the court the shooting happened in a bedroom. The detective says a witness heard an altercation then a shot fired. The victim turned out to be Davis.

He tried to get help from across the street but collapsed on the front lawn. Davis was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died.

Jones turned himself into police the following day on unrelated charges. His case was bound over to Superior Court.