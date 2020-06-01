Man charged with punching officer, destroying watch during riot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of attacking an officer and destroying his watch during a demonstration outside of the central precinct Saturday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were attempting to protect the precinct from damage after people smashed out the windows of a Metro police cruiser and spray-painted the vehicle with profanity.

The paperwork alleges Brett Skoog approached one of the officers and punched him in the jaw “with a balled-up fist.” After the attack, police said Skoog yanked off the officer’s watch and broke it.

Skoog was arrested on charges of assault on an officer and vandalism. He was booked into the Metro jail around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and released early Sunday morning on a $3,500 bond.

Metro police said they arrested and charged 28 people in connection with riots on Saturday and for violating the 10 p.m. curfew set for Nashville.