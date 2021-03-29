(NEXSTAR) – A British cat’s unfaithful ways are no longer a secret after it wound up in a nearby homeowner’s real estate photos.

It all started when Michael Hublank, a director of clinical genomics at a London cancer treatment hospital, decided to take a peek at his neighbor’s home on UK listing site Zoopla, Metro reports.

Pictured along with the interior of the house was an orange cat throughly enjoying a sprawl on a purple bedspread.

“That’s our bloody cat,” Hubank tweeted.

The neighbours just put the house up for sale. Couldn't resist checking it out on Zoopla.



That's our bloody cat. pic.twitter.com/w4YnxNZOLq — Michael Hubank (@generoom) March 28, 2021

Hubank’s tweet about discovering his feline’s second life inspired thousands of comments, some from cat owners who thought they were the only ones – and others from people who took communal ownership in stride.

One woman shared a photo of her orange tabby “Ginge,” explaining: “He has 4 homes. He is currently asleep on my on the sofa. He is not my cat. Or actually called ginge, but he responds to it and he is so handsome.”

Another woman wrote:

“A family member was having a reoccurring dream about a cat in her bed for months… she did not own a cat… then she woke up and her “dream cat” was snoring at the end of the bed… the “dream cat” lived a few doors down, but preferred to sleep in her bed.”

Hubank joked amid the online attention, “Typical. A decade of posting thoughtful comments about #genomics goes largely unnoticed. But you send ONE cat tweet….”

As for his cat, the untroubled kitty is safe at home … for now.