COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man is dead after being struck in the head with a baseball bat.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the incident occurred on April 12 at the 1500 block of 11th Ave. The victim was 45-year-old Perry Craig, who was transported to Piedmont ICU.

There, Craig was pronounced dead on April 26 at 3:14 a.m. His body has been sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

This is the 28th homicide in Columbus this year.