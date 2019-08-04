Man dead after Friday night shooting in Manchester, GBI investigating

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations say a man has died after a shooting Friday night in Manchester, Georgia.

The shooting happened Friday, August 2 in the 100 block of Trigville Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old K’myre Jernard “KJ” Couch.

According to GBI, officers arrived on scene, Couch had already been transported to the hospital by an associate. It became known that Couch was shot during an altercation in this area that led to the shooting and 911 call. Couch was later pronounced deceased by a Doctor at Warm Springs Medical Center in Warm Springs, Ga.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-565-788 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155.