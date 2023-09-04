HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has died after slipping and falling into Lake Lanier on Saturday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Georgia game wardens responded to a drowning at Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), an adult male was running down a dock, slipped, fell in and did not resurface.

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered the deceased victim in 17 feet of water.

He was identified as Gavrie Alexander Whitlock, 23, of Snellville.

This incident happened a month after a 24-year-old man died after being electrocuted when he jumped off a dock into Lake Lanier on July 30.