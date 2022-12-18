OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man armed with a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Opelika according to detectives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting an outside investigation into the incident.

According to Opelika police, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 10:32 PM Opelika Police dispatch received a call from a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place. When officers arrived they encountered a 51-year-old Hispanic male with a knife. An incident occurred which led to one of the officers shooting the man. Medical aid was immediately rendered to the man who was transported by ETS to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating in accordance with department policy and procedures. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released at a later date.