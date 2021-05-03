 

Man dies after elevator accident at Indiana Catholic school

News

by: FOX59 Web,

Posted: / Updated:

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after what’s being called an elevator accident at a Catholic school in Connersville, Indiana.

On Thursday, St. Gabriel Catholic School posted on Facebook that the “elevator man got trapped under the floor of the elevator.” In the post, the school noted that the children at the school were fine.

On Sunday, the Connersville Police Department confirmed that the man was taken to the hospital and has since died.

It is unclear when he was pronounced deceased, and his identity has not yet been released.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 85° 69°

Tuesday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 82% 81° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 57°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 78° 52°

Friday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 52°

Saturday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 81° 59°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 86° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
67%
83°

78°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
80°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
82°

80°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

76°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

74°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
74°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
70°

70°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
74°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
80°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories