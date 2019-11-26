Man dies after SUV and motorcycle accident on Moon Road

UPDATE: A man has died after an accident on Moon Road Tuesday evening.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 56-year-old Steven Duffey was pronounced dead at 4:52 p.m at Midtown Medical Center.

He died due to blunt force trauma.

He will be sent for autopsy later this week.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident on Moon Road.

Police have now blocked off roads from Whittlesey Blvd to Knology Way.

The accident involves an SUV and a motorcycle.

It happened around 4:30 or 5 p.m.

Stay with News 3 as this story develops.