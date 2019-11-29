Man dies after Thursday night shooting on Cusseta Road

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A man has died after an apparent gunshot wound late Thursday night in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 54-year-old Grady Williams was pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m.

Columbus police and EMS arrived on scene around 11:25 p.m. in reference to reported gunshots.

When Columbus police arrived, they found Williams on the ground behind his car.

“This is the 34th homicide this year. That matches our total from last year,” Bryan says.

