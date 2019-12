COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms a man has died from his injuries suffered on Dec. 15.

The victim’s name is Albert Ford. He was 34 years old.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of 23rd street.

Newton says Ford suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Ford’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab on Tuesday for an autopsy.

Stay with News 3 for the latest updates.