Man dies from July home invasion turned shooting

COLUMBUS. Ga – (WRBL) – A Columbus man has died due to his injuries from a shooting in July.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 62-year-old Raymond LaPlante, died at 9:05 a.m. on November 21 at a Columbus Speciality Hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Ramsey Road on July 1 after a home invasion.

Bryan says LaPlante was initially transported Piedmont Emergency where he was unresponsive due to a brain bleed. Bryan says he had surgery to relieve pressure. He stayed there until July 26 until he was transported to Columbus Speciality hospital.

Bryan says during his stay he was awake but not oriented and continued to decline. Eventually, the family made him a “do not resuscitate” patient.

LaPlante will be sent for autopsy tomorrow.