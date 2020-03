RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr has confirmed that one of the victims in a car accident that occurred on Highway 165 has died.

35-year-old Glenn Ashton was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m. at Piedmont Regional Medical Center. He was from Fort Mitchell.

Sumbry Jr. says he died from blunt force trauma. He will be sent for autopsy and toxicology analysis soon.

Police say two pick up trucks were involved in the accident.