Man encourages people to vote by dancing on shelves in Columbus Walmart in costume

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – You may have seen a man walking around and singing in a brown leather suit jacket and tan pants, equipped with a huge black afro.

The man known as “Whole Live ….” is out encouraging people to vote but in the most interesting ways. He was recently seen at a Walmart on Manchester Expressway in Columbus on top of shelves with a microphone and speaker singing “GET OUT! GET OUT AND GO VOTE!”.

The singing man says he was led to do this by God.

“He said “Hey! Get up and Go out and vote. It was as simple as that. And I said “Oh lawd, I hear ya! Gotta rock the vote!”

Whole Live is no stranger to going viral and making people laugh. He’s the man that was caught on camera singing about how good the famous Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich was in 2019.

“I want to advocate for what’s right. I want to bring Americans together as a whole. I feel like right now, the elections and stuff going on is tearing our country apart.”

Whole Live, who is also a comedian and actor, has been seen at several locations in Columbus including the Columbus Police Department.

He says he’s doing what he needs to do to get people to get out get their voices heard.

“Because our people are in a place where we’re uncomfortable. If you’re tired of being oppressed.. you gotta step out and get dressed to ROCK THE VOTE..! We gotta let them know the lengths that we are willing to slide to let them know that we are here and its not a game,” Whole Live sang.

Whole Live says he wants America to know that we shouldn’t be separated just because political views differ. “I don’t think that it should matter to where have to kill each other and fight each other over who the President is.”

“I want to tell everybody to go vote so that we get the person in there that’s supposed to be there because they won because everybody voted,” he explained. “I just want to promote love, unity and dopeness.”

You can find him on TikTok – just type in “Whole Live”.