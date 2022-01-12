Man facing drug trafficking, weapon charge after a high-speed chase with Opelika police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man faces numerous drug, weapon, and other charges after leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase which ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon, January 11.

Opelika Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler Town & Country van on Crawford Road. The driver fled in the vehicle, away from officers, at a high rate of speed.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which eventually crashed at the intersection of Williamson Avenue at South Long Street. The driver, identified as Douglas Brandon Spraggins, 38, from Opelika, AL, fled the vehicle on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase,” said Chief Shane Healey.

Spraggins was arrested on the following charges:

• Two counts of Trafficking in Dangerous Drugs

• One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

• One count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

• One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• One count of Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

• One count of Felony Probation Revocation

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Narcotics Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may remain anonymous.