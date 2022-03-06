LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is ongoing after 54-year-old Carl Anthony Bryant was discovered dead with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body in the Salem community. Detectives say persons of interest have been identified in the case.

Investigators say on Saturday, March 5, at approximately 4:26 pm, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a body being located in a wooded area off Lee Road 140 Salem near Griffen Mill.

Bryant was in the wood line approximately 60 yards behind a house in the 1600 block of Lee Road 140. Lee County Coroner Harris pronounced him deceased at the scene and confirmed Bryant’s identity.

Bryant has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination.

Persons of interest have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 334-737-7155 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Hotline at 215-STOP (7867).