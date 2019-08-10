Man found shot to death in vehicle along Lee Rd. 315 identified; investigation continues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)- Investigators are releasing new details in a Friday night shooting death along Lake Oliver Road in Lee County, including the victim’s identity.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 20-year-old Demetrius Bradford Jr. died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Bradford lists a Fort Mitchell address.

Harris says at approximately 7:42 PM Friday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of someone being shot in the 500 block of Lee Road 315 in Smiths Station.

“Upon arrival by deputies and EMS, they found a 20-year-old black male in the front yard of an abandoned house, with no signs of life and CPR being performed on him by bystanders. Paramedic’s continued efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,” said Harris.

The Coroner pronounced Bradford dead at the scene.

“It appears that the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It is unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the incident and exactly how many were involved, “ said Harris.

Bradford’s body will be taken to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

We are still waiting for an update from the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office to see if a suspect has been identified in the case.