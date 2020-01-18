Man gets life for carjacking death of 88-year-old South Carolina woman

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for the carjacking death of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said Diante Rogers was found guilty on all charges -murder, carjacking, kidnapping, discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy –sentenced to life on Friday.

Investigators said Katherine Wilson, 88, was shot while Rogers and another allegedly tried to steal her car in Timmonsville in 2017. Wilson later died.

Police said Wilson was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd Street in Timmonsville around 6 p.m. Two men got out of a white car and went up to the woman’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window, police said. Two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

Officers arrived within minutes to find the 88-year-old woman had been shot. Wilson drove, wounded by at least one gunshot, to a neighbor’s house.

“It all happened in a flash,” said neighbor Woody Timmons. “She just made it here to my driveway and pulled in and started honking the horn.”

“A lady was sitting in the driveway with the engine running and was shot. She had a hole in her shoulder, a bullet hole, and the car windows obviously someone had shot the car so I just grabbed the phone and called 911,” said Timmons.

In addition to Rogers, Javarius Smith, Juwan Smith, Alfred Lamar and a 16-year-old, were charged with murder. Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Rogers was on trial this week for the charges. Investigators said Rogers is Wilson’s killer.