SMITHS STATION, (WRBL) – Smiths Station families are urged to use extreme caution as a manhunt is underway Wednesday evening for Michael Shane Bodine Green, a white male considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly threatened his own family with a firearm at a home on Lee Road 399z

According to investigators, Green, who was already out on bond following a previous incident at the home in January, confronted his family while brandishing a firearm. Green fled into the nearby woods, prompting law enforcement to initiate an intensive search and deployed a K-9 unit.

Green is a a white male in blue jeans and camo body armor, he was last seen without a shirt. Law enforcement officials stress under no circumstances should anyone approach the suspect directly. Instead, call 911.

This incident comes on the heels of Green’s previous encounter with law enforcement in January, which culminated in his arrest. At that time, a 911 call had alerted deputies to a potential drug overdose at a residence in Smiths Station on Lee Road 399. Responding officers discovered Green had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder in Russell County, Alabama. During his apprehension, Green reportedly resisted.

Updates on the situation will be provided as new information becomes available.