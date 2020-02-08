Man in connection to shooting death of 13-year-old appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A man in connection with the shooting death a 13-year-old boy on 32 Avenue had his first court appearance Saturday morning.

18-year-old Jahiem Davis was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting death of his younger brother 13-year-old Jamareion Davis.

These charges did not have a bond attached to them. After discussing it with the public defender and his mother, the judge set a $25,000 bond for each charge.

Davis is scheduled to be back in court on February 12 at 9 a.m.