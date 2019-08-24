Man in critical condition after being struck by train in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) -A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train early Saturday morning.

Opelika police report at approximately 1:42am, police and fire responded to a pedestrian who was struck by a train.

The accident involved a CSX train and a Hispanic male, and occurred on the railroad tracks in the wood-line near the dead end of Dorsey Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA, to be treated for serious physical injuries and he is currently in critical condition.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of his family. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigative Unit at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.