Man involved in investigation in which woman’s body was found in suitcase arrested in Guatemala

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Noel man has been arrested in the Republic of Guatemala and returned to the United States to face a federal indictment for kidnapping the 4-year-old daughter of a woman whose body was discovered in a suitcase last year.

Mahamud Tooxoow Mahamed, 39, a Somali national, was charged in an indictment on August 20th, 2019. It alleges Mahamed kidnapped a minor victim (identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1) and transported her from Missouri to Iowa.

Since the indictment Mahamed had been living as a fugitive in Guatemala but has been expelled from the country and returned to the U.S. His initial court appearance was held today in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on August 2nd, 2021.

Mahamed was present during at the residence of Jessica McCormack on July 6th, 2019 when police responded to a house call. It was here that Jessica was last seen alive with Mahamed and her three daughters at the house who were identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1 (four years old), Jane Doe 2 (two years old), and Jane Doe 3 (six months old).

Following the discovery of McCormack’s body in a suitcase near Missouri Highway 59 between Lanagan, Mo., and Noel, an amber alert was issued for her missing children. All three were located in Des Moines, Iowa, and taken into state custody on August 8th 2019 with one of the three (Jane Doe 1) later confirmed to be Mahamed’s daughter.

Mahemed, however, did not have consent from the father of McCormack’s oldest child to take Jane Doe 1 outside of Missouri.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Des Moines, Iowa, Police Department.